COVID-19 update for Monday, November 9, 2020

Coronavirus
November 10, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 31 9,573  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 12 4,335  
Females 19 5,235  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1 year  to 82 years 1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 467  
Hanover 1 162  
KSA 3 3,347  
Manchester 2 384  
Portland 0 319  
St. Ann 1 433  
St. Catherine 9 2,107  
St. Elizabeth 1 270  
St. James 9 959  
St. Mary 0 252  
St. Thomas 0 402  
Trelawny 2 194  
 

Westmoreland

 3 277  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 367 101, 420  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0    
Results Positive

 

 31 9, 573  
Results Negative

 

 336 91, 821  
Results Pending

 

 0 26  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3 224 The deceased are: an 87-year-old female from Hanover; an 87-year-old female from St. Catherine; and a 90-year-old female from St. Catherine.

The death of the 90-year-old female was previously under investigation.
Coincidental Deaths 2 23 1 case was previously under investigation.
Deaths under investigation 1 30  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 35 4,987  
Active Cases

 

 31 4,234  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 3    
Number in Home Quarantine 21,764    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 75    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 19    
Patients Critically Ill 5    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 3    
Home 4,156    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 503  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 705  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,179  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 31 6,950  
