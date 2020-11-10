COVID-19 update for Monday, November 9, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|31
|9,573
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|12
|4,335
|Females
|19
|5,235
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 82 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|467
|Hanover
|1
|162
|KSA
|3
|3,347
|Manchester
|2
|384
|Portland
|0
|319
|St. Ann
|1
|433
|St. Catherine
|9
|2,107
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|270
|St. James
|9
|959
|St. Mary
|0
|252
|St. Thomas
|0
|402
|Trelawny
|2
|194
|
Westmoreland
|3
|277
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|367
|101, 420
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|31
|9, 573
|Results Negative
|336
|91, 821
|Results Pending
|0
|26
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|224
|The deceased are: an 87-year-old female from Hanover; an 87-year-old female from St. Catherine; and a 90-year-old female from St. Catherine.
The death of the 90-year-old female was previously under investigation.
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|23
|1 case was previously under investigation.
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|30
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|35
|4,987
|Active Cases
|31
|4,234
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,764
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|75
|Patients Moderately Ill
|19
|Patients Critically Ill
|5
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|4,156
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|503
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|705
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,179
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|31
|6,950
