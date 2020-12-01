Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 30, 2020

Coronavirus
December 1, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 47 10,810  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 20 4,920  
Females 27 5,888  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 89 years 1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 488  
Hanover 4 227  
KSA 3 3,590  
Manchester 1 422  
Portland 1 341  
St. Ann 10 584  
St. Catherine 8 2,370  
St. Elizabeth 2 302  
St. James 2 1,111  
St. Mary 0 294  
St. Thomas 3 419  
Trelawny 0 255  
 

Westmoreland

 

 13 407  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 842 115,536  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 47 10,810  
Results Negative

 

 795 104,715  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 11  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1

 

 

 

 

 258

 

 

 

 

 The deceased is a 36-year-old female from Westmoreland.
Coincidental Deaths 0 35  
Deaths under investigation 0 29  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 145 6,364  
Active Cases

 

 

 47

 

 

 4,040

 

 

  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2

 

 

    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,158

 

    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 81

 

    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 14

 

 

    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 

 9

 

 

 

    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 1 517  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 4 781  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 3 1,339  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 39 7,937  
Skip to content