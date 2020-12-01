COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 30, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|47
|10,810
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|20
|4,920
|Females
|27
|5,888
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 89 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|488
|Hanover
|4
|227
|KSA
|3
|3,590
|Manchester
|1
|422
|Portland
|1
|341
|St. Ann
|10
|584
|St. Catherine
|8
|2,370
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|302
|St. James
|2
|1,111
|St. Mary
|0
|294
|St. Thomas
|3
|419
|Trelawny
|0
|255
|
Westmoreland
|13
|407
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|842
|115,536
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|47
|10,810
|Results Negative
|795
|104,715
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|258
|The deceased is a 36-year-old female from Westmoreland.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|35
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|29
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|145
|6,364
|Active Cases
|47
|4,040
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,158
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|81
|Patients Moderately Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|1
|517
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|4
|781
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|3
|1,339
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|39
|7,937
