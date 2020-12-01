COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 30, 2020

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), speaks with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica Country Representative, Mariko Kagoshima, during a ceremony to officially hand over 534 tablets for students with special needs, at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle location in Kingston on Monday (November 30). The devices were provided under the ‘One Laptop or Tablet per Child’ initiative​.

