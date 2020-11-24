COVID-19 update for Monday, November 23, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|79
|10,422
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|36
|4,731
|Females
|43
|5,689
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 93 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|484
|Hanover
|4
|215
|KSA
|11
|3,502
|Manchester
|1
|415
|Portland
|9
|333
|St. Ann
|14
|527
|St. Catherine
|12
|2,292
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|295
|St. James
|10
|1,087
|St. Mary
|1
|283
|St. Thomas
|1
|413
|Trelawny
|2
|231
|Westmoreland
|6
|345
|COVID-19 TESTING
|New Samples Tested
|656
|110,517
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|79
|10,422
|Results Negative
|577
|100,068
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4
|243
|The deceased are:
– a 59-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew;
– an 89-year-old male from St. James;
– a 95-year-old male from Trelawny; and
– a 77-year-old female from Westmoreland.
Two of the deaths (that of the 95-year-old and the 77-year-old) were previously under investigation.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|30
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|54
|5,572
|
Active Cases
|79
|4,465
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,522
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|79
|Patients Moderately Ill
|12
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|515
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|1
|743
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|9
|1,297
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|69
|7,631
JIS News