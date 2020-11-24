Advertisement
JIS News
COVID-19 update for Monday, November 23, 2020

Coronavirus
November 24, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 79 10,422  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 36 4,731  
Females 43 5,689  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 2 years to 93 years 1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 484  
Hanover 4 215  
KSA 11 3,502  
Manchester 1 415  
Portland 9 333  
St. Ann 14 527  
St. Catherine 12 2,292  
St. Elizabeth 5 295  
St. James 10 1,087  
St. Mary 1 283  
St. Thomas 1 413  
Trelawny 2 231  
Westmoreland 6 345  
COVID-19 TESTING      
New Samples Tested 656 110,517  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3    
Results Positive

 

 79 10,422  
Results Negative

 

 577 100,068  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 4 243 The deceased are:

– a 59-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew;

– an 89-year-old male from St. James;

– a 95-year-old male from Trelawny; and

– a 77-year-old female from Westmoreland.

 

Two of the deaths (that of the 95-year-old and the 77-year-old) were previously under investigation.
Coincidental Deaths 1 30  
Deaths under investigation 0 31  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 

 54 5,572  
 

Active Cases

 

 

 79 4,465  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 21,522    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 79    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 12    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 14    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 515  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 1 743  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 9 1,297  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 69 7,631  
