COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 31, 2021

Coronavirus
June 1, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 37 48,594  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 21 27,161  
Males 16 21,430  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 5 years to 93 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 5 2,640  
Hanover 4 1,300  
Kingston & St. Andrew 5 13,548  
Manchester 2 2,916  
Portland 3 1,563  
St. Ann 4 3,161  
St. Catherine 3 9,581  
St. Elizabeth 0 1,955  
St. James 1 4,665  
St. Mary 1 1,570  
St. Thomas 0 1,935  
Trelawny 2 1,669  
 

Westmoreland

 7 2,091  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 29 6 2 37
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 44,333 1,864 2,397 48,594
NEGATIVE today

 

 498 All negatives are included in PCR tests 569 1,067
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 248,402 84,287 332,689
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 527 6 571 1,104
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 292,735 1,864 86,684 381,283
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 6.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 949 An 86 year old female from Hanover
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

1

 139  
Deaths under investigation 3 147  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 187 25,485  
 

 

Active Cases

  21 784    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 0    
Number in Home Quarantine 36,449    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 163    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 45    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 10    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 8    
Home 21,607    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,568  
Imported 0 941  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,347  
Under Investigation 37 42,502  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

 

 

