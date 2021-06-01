COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 31, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|37
|48,594
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|21
|27,161
|Males
|16
|21,430
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|5 years to 93 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|2,640
|Hanover
|4
|1,300
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|5
|13,548
|Manchester
|2
|2,916
|Portland
|3
|1,563
|St. Ann
|4
|3,161
|St. Catherine
|3
|9,581
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,955
|St. James
|1
|4,665
|St. Mary
|1
|1,570
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,935
|Trelawny
|2
|1,669
|
Westmoreland
|7
|2,091
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|29
|6
|2
|37
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|44,333
|1,864
|2,397
|48,594
|NEGATIVE today
|498
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|569
|1,067
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|248,402
|84,287
|332,689
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|527
|6
|571
|1,104
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|292,735
|1,864
|86,684
|381,283
|Positivity Rate[1]
|6.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|949
|An 86 year old female from Hanover
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
1
|139
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|147
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|187
|25,485
|
Active Cases
|21 784
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,449
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|163
|Patients Moderately Ill
|45
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|8
|Home
|21,607
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,568
|Imported
|0
|941
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,347
|Under Investigation
|37
|42,502
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing