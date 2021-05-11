live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:30pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update For Monday, May 10, 2021

Coronavirus
May 11, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 39 46,821  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 23 26,213  
Males 16 20,605  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 88 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 2,564  
Hanover 0 1,249  
Kingston & St. Andrew 9 13,215  
Manchester 2 2,811  
Portland 0 1,526  
St. Ann 10 3,026  
St. Catherine 2 9,208  
St. Elizabeth 0 1,871  
St. James 2 4,455  
St. Mary 6 1,482  
St. Thomas 1 1,840  
Trelawny 0 1,603  
 

Westmoreland

 7 1,971  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 38 1 0 39
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 42,830 1,659 2,332 46,821
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,161 All negatives are included in PCR tests 593 1,754
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 235,359 65,076 300,435
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,199 1 593 1,793
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 278,189 1,659 67,354 347,202
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 3.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 5* 814  
 

Coincidental Deaths

 1 122 formerly under investigation
Deaths under investigation 1 131  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 122 22,517  
 

 

Active Cases

  23,147    
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 13    
Number in Home Quarantine 22,919    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 172    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 7    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 12    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 3    
Home 22,961    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,507  
Imported 0 919  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,150  
Under Investigation 39 41,009  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*DEATHS

  • A 17 year old female from Trelawny, whose death was formerly under investigation
  • An 78 year old male from Trelawny, whose death was formerly under investigation
  • A 60 year old male from Trelawny
  • A 75 year old male from Trelawny
  • A 62 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
Skip to content