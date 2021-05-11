COVID-19 Update For Monday, May 10, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|39
|46,821
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|23
|26,213
|Males
|16
|20,605
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|2,564
|Hanover
|0
|1,249
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|9
|13,215
|Manchester
|2
|2,811
|Portland
|0
|1,526
|St. Ann
|10
|3,026
|St. Catherine
|2
|9,208
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,871
|St. James
|2
|4,455
|St. Mary
|6
|1,482
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,840
|Trelawny
|0
|1,603
|
Westmoreland
|7
|1,971
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|38
|1
|0
|39
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|42,830
|1,659
|2,332
|46,821
|NEGATIVE today
|1,161
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|593
|1,754
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|235,359
|65,076
|300,435
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,199
|1
|593
|1,793
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|278,189
|1,659
|67,354
|347,202
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|814
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|122
|formerly under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|131
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|122
|22,517
|
Active Cases
|23,147
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|13
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,919
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|172
|Patients Moderately Ill
|7
|
Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|22,961
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,507
|Imported
|0
|919
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,150
|Under Investigation
|39
|41,009
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*DEATHS
- A 17 year old female from Trelawny, whose death was formerly under investigation
- An 78 year old male from Trelawny, whose death was formerly under investigation
- A 60 year old male from Trelawny
- A 75 year old male from Trelawny
- A 62 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew