COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 03, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|48
|46,087
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|23
|25,805
|Males
|25
|20,279
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|71 days to 88 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|2,531
|Hanover
|1
|1,230
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|8
|13,081
|Manchester
|6
|2,777
|Portland
|3
|1,493
|St. Ann
|0
|2,939
|St. Catherine
|3
|9,051
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,836
|St. James
|9
|4,391
|St. Mary
|0
|1,444
|St. Thomas
|5
|1,813
|Trelawny
|3
|1,589
|
Westmoreland
|5
|1,912
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|42
|5
|1
|48
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|42,184
|1,593
|2,310
|46,087
|NEGATIVE today
|502
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|670
|1,172
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|229,515
|60,792
|290,307
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|544
|6
|671
|1,221
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|271,699
|1,593
|63,102
|336,394
|Positivity Rate
|8.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|793
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|117
|Previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|134
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|159
|21,646
|
Active Cases
|23,307
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|
Number in Home Quarantine
|22,318
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|218
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|
Patients Critically Ill
|26
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|23,075
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,481
|Imported
|4
|910
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,116
|Under Investigation
|43
|40,344
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS
- An 82 year old male from Clarendon, whose death was formerly under investigation
- A 91 year old male from St. Mary
- A 79 year old male Kingston & St. Andrew