COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 03, 2021

Kingston’s Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left), and Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Youth Councillor Representative for the Springfield Division, Reajean Bennett, lay wreaths at the Secret Gardens Monument in downtown Kingston, during a ceremony on Sunday (May 2) in memory of the nation’s children who have died under violent/tragic circumstances. The ceremony formed part of the Corporation’s activities commemorating Child Month during May under the theme: ‘I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience’ (I.S.O.A.R.).

