JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Monday, May 03, 2021

Coronavirus
May 4, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 48 46,087
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 23 25,805
Males 25 20,279
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 71 days to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 5 2,531
Hanover 1 1,230
Kingston & St. Andrew 8 13,081
Manchester 6 2,777
Portland 3 1,493
St. Ann 0 2,939
St. Catherine 3 9,051
St. Elizabeth 0 1,836
St. James 9 4,391
St. Mary 0 1,444
St. Thomas 5 1,813
Trelawny 3 1,589
 

Westmoreland

 5 1,912
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 42 5 1 48
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 42,184 1,593 2,310 46,087
NEGATIVE today

 

 502 All negatives are included in PCR tests 670 1,172
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 229,515 60,792 290,307
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 544 6 671 1,221
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 271,699 1,593 63,102 336,394
Positivity Rate

 

 8.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths

 

 3* 793
Coincidental Deaths

 

 1 117 Previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0 134
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 159 21,646
 

Active Cases

 

  23,307
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 5
 

Number in Home Quarantine

 

 22,318
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised

 

 218
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 18
 

Patients Critically Ill

 26
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 3
Home 23,075
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,481
Imported 4 910
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,116
Under Investigation 43 40,344
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS

  • An 82 year old male from Clarendon, whose death was formerly under investigation
  • A 91 year old male from St. Mary
  • A 79 year old male Kingston & St. Andrew
Skip to content