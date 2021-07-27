JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, July 26, 2021

Coronavirus
July 27, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 52 52,141  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 23 29,184  
Males 29 22,954  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 2 years to 87 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 2,775  
Hanover 3 1,487  
Kingston & St. Andrew 12 14,331  
Manchester 5 3,152  
Portland 1 1,603  
St. Ann 0 3,518  
St. Catherine 3 10,132  
St. Elizabeth 0 2,181  
St. James 7 5,057  
St. Mary 3 1,687  
St. Thomas 0 2,008  
Trelawny 1 1,736  
 

Westmoreland

 16 2,474  
       
 

COVID-19 TESTING

      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 39 13 0 52
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 47,260 2,261 2,620 52,141
NEGATIVE today

 

 274 All negatives are included in PCR tests 490 764
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 284,794 150,165 434,959
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 313 13 490 816
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 332,054 2,261 152,785 487,100
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 16%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1

 

 1,179 A 76-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 163  
Deaths under investigation 1  103  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recoveries 24 46,892  
 

Active Cases

    3,713    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 9    
Number in Home Quarantine 46,704    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 145    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 42    
Patients Critically Ill 23    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 5    
Home 3,551    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,715  
Imported 0 1,006  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,659  
Under Investigation 52 45,525  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

