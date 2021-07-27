COVID-19 Update for Monday, July 26, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|52
|52,141
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|23
|29,184
|Males
|29
|22,954
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 87 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,775
|Hanover
|3
|1,487
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|12
|14,331
|Manchester
|5
|3,152
|Portland
|1
|1,603
|St. Ann
|0
|3,518
|St. Catherine
|3
|10,132
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|2,181
|St. James
|7
|5,057
|St. Mary
|3
|1,687
|St. Thomas
|0
|2,008
|Trelawny
|1
|1,736
|
Westmoreland
|16
|2,474
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|39
|13
|0
|52
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|47,260
|2,261
|2,620
|52,141
|NEGATIVE today
|274
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|490
|764
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|284,794
|150,165
|434,959
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|313
|13
|490
|816
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|332,054
|2,261
|152,785
|487,100
|Positivity Rate[1]
|16%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|1,179
|A 76-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|163
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|103
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recoveries
|24
|46,892
|
Active Cases
|3,713
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|9
|Number in Home Quarantine
|46,704
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|145
|Patients Moderately Ill
|42
|Patients Critically Ill
|23
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|5
|Home
|3,551
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,715
|Imported
|0
|1,006
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,659
|Under Investigation
|52
|45,525
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing