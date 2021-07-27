COVID-19 Update for Monday, July 26, 2021

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (fourth left), applauds at the electronic handover of the sponsorship amount of $18 million from the NCB Foundation to facilitate the training of the second batch of 50 students under the Coding in Schools Pilot Programme being undertaken by the Ministry. The presentation was made on Thursday (July 22) during a ceremony at the Amber/HEART Academy, which is housed at the Stony Hill HEART Academy in St. Andrew. Also celebrating the moment (from left), are National Coordinator of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, Col. Martin Rickman; Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Amber Group, Dushyant Savadia (partially hidden); Director, Strategic Partnerships, Research and Innovation, HEART/ NSTA Trust, Kay-Marie Forbes-Robotham; Deputy Chair, NCB Foundation, Andrew Pairman; and CEO, NCB Foundation, Nadeen Matthews Blair.

