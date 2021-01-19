COVID-19 update for Monday, January 18, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|145
|14,419
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|54
|6,532
|Females
|91
|7,884
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1year to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|14
|732
|Hanover
|1
|332
|KSA
|20
|4,240
|Manchester
|44
|735
|Portland
|5
|390
|St. Ann
|15
|952
|St. Catherine
|21
|2,969
|St. Elizabeth
|9
|430
|St. James
|12
|1,516
|St. Mary
|2
|423
|St. Thomas
|0
|530
|Trelawny
|0
|409
|
Westmoreland
|2
|761
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|911
|153,596
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|145
|14,419
|Results Negative
|766
|139,165
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|329
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|55
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|29
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|16
|11,743
|Active Cases
|145
|2,179
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|22
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,389
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|108
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|624
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|964
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1664
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|145
|10,931
JIS News