Coronavirus

COVID-19 update for Monday, January 18, 2021

Coronavirus
January 19, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES

 
Confirmed Cases 145 14,419  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 54 6,532  
Females 91 7,884  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 1year to 87 years  1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 14 732  
Hanover 1 332  
KSA 20 4,240  
Manchester 44 735  
Portland 5 390  
St. Ann 15 952  
St. Catherine 21 2,969  
St. Elizabeth 9 430  
St. James 12 1,516  
St. Mary 2 423  
St. Thomas 0 530  
Trelawny 0 409  
 

Westmoreland

 

 2 761

 

  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 911 153,596  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1    
Results Positive

 

 145 14,419  
Results Negative

 

 766 139,165  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 3 329  
Coincidental Deaths 0 55  
Deaths under investigation 3 29  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 16          11,743  
Active Cases

 

 

 145 2,179  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 22    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,389    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 108    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 24    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 11

 

    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 624  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 964  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1664  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 145 10,931  
