COVID-19 update for Monday, January 18, 2021

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (second right), breaks ground for the expansion of the infant department at the Marlie Mount Primary and Infant School in St. Catherine, on January 14. Also participating (from left) are Principal of the school, Calvin Harris; Vice Chairman of the school Board, and former Principal, Claris Brown; Member of Parliament for South West St. Catherine, Hon. Everald Warmington, and Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney.

