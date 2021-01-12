Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 11, 2021

Coronavirus
January 12, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 123 13,760  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 72 6,262  
Females 51 7,496  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 1 month to 93 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 662  
Hanover 4 328  
Kingston & St. Andrew 21 4,096  
Manchester 1 643  
Portland 2 379  
St. Ann 16 892  
St. Catherine 12 2,842  
St. Elizabeth 1 398  
St. James 34 1,446  
St. Mary 6 403  
St. Thomas 2 506  
Trelawny 9 393  
 

Westmoreland

 

 13 752  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 831 147640  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 123 13,760  
Results Negative

 

 708 133,868  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 315 A 69-year-old male from St Ann.

 

A 43-year-old female from St Thomas.

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 50  
Deaths under investigation 1 26  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 20            11,526  
Active Cases

 

 

 1,762    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 14    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 30,354    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 82    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 4    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 6    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 1    
State Facilities 7    
Home 1,673    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 595  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 944  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,645  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 123 10,340  
