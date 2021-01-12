COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 11, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|123
|13,760
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|72
|6,262
|Females
|51
|7,496
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|1 month to 93 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|662
|Hanover
|4
|328
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|21
|4,096
|Manchester
|1
|643
|Portland
|2
|379
|St. Ann
|16
|892
|St. Catherine
|12
|2,842
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|398
|St. James
|34
|1,446
|St. Mary
|6
|403
|St. Thomas
|2
|506
|Trelawny
|9
|393
|
Westmoreland
|13
|752
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|831
|147640
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|123
|13,760
|Results Negative
|708
|133,868
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|315
|A 69-year-old male from St Ann.
A 43-year-old female from St Thomas.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|50
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|26
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|20
|11,526
|Active Cases
|1,762
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|14
|Number in Home Quarantine
|30,354
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|82
|Patients Moderately Ill
|4
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|1
|State Facilities
|7
|Home
|1,673
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|595
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|944
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,645
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|123
|10,340
JIS News