  • JIS News
    home » JIS News » Coronavirus

    COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 20, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 21, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    Stock Image
    Photo: Stock Image

     

    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 38 92,127
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 22 52,408
    Males 16 39,716
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 2 years to 90 years 1 day to 108 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 1 4,946
    Hanover 1 3,004
    Kingston & St. Andrew 6 22,725
    Manchester 4 6,001
    Portland 1 2,524
    St. Ann 1 6,894
    St. Catherine 1 17,235
    St. Elizabeth 3 4,209
    St. James 7 9,022
    St. Mary 7 3,064
    St. Thomas 5 3,966
    Trelawny 1 3,368
    Westmoreland 0 5,169
         
         
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 35 2 1 38
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,249 6,943 3,935 92,127
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 773 All negatives are included in PCR tests 60 833
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 401,988 199,418 601,406
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 808 2 61 871
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 483,237 6,943 203,353 693,533
    Positivity Rate[1]  4.6%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 1* 2,450
    Coincidental Deaths 0 192
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 348
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 296 64,300
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 442  
         
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
    Number in Home Quarantine 18,847  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalized 97  
    Patients Moderately Ill 22  
    Patients Severely Ill 11  
    Patients Critically Ill 2  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    State Facilities 4  
    Step Down Facilities 0  
    Home 24,598  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165
    Imported 5 1,404
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,422
    Under Investigation 33 82,900
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

     *COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

    • A 79-year-old male from St. Mary

     

     

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

    Skip to content