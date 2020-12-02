COVID-19 Update For Monday, December 1, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|54
|10,864
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|32
|4,952
|Females
|22
|5,910
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 94 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|489
|Hanover
|2
|229
|Kingston & St Andrew
|8
|3,597
|Manchester
|0
|422
|Portland
|0
|341
|St. Ann
|11
|595
|St. Catherine
|6
|2,377
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|306
|St. James
|3
|1,114
|St. Mary
|0
|294
|St. Thomas
|1
|420
|Trelawny
|0
|255
|
Westmoreland
|19
|425
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|665
|116,201
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|54
|10,864
|Results Negative
|611
|105,326
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|258
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|35
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|145
|6,500
|Active Cases
|3,957
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,668
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|75
|Patients Moderately Ill
|17
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|17
|Home
|3,873
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|518
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|784
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,339
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|54
|7,987
JIS News