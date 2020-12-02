Advertisement
    COVID-19 Update For Monday, December 1, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 2, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 54 10,864
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Males 32 4,952
    Females 22 5,910
    Under Investigation 0 2
    AGE RANGE 3 years to 94 years 1 day to 104 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
    Clarendon 1 489
    Hanover 2 229
    Kingston & St Andrew 8 3,597
    Manchester 0 422
    Portland 0 341
    St. Ann 11 595
    St. Catherine 6 2,377
    St. Elizabeth 3 306
    St. James 3 1,114
    St. Mary 0 294
    St. Thomas 1 420
    Trelawny 0 255
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 19 425
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Samples Tested

     

    		 665 116,201
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 2  
    Results Positive

     

    		 54 10,864
    Results Negative

     

    		 611 105,326
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 11
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths

     

    		 0 258
    Coincidental Deaths 0 35
    Deaths under investigation 0 31
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered

     

     

    		 145 6,500
    Active Cases

     

     

    		 3,957  
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 2  
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 22,668  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 75  
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 17  
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

     

    		 10  
    NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Step Down Facilities 4  
    State Facilities 17  
    Home 3,873  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Imported 0 518
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 784
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,339
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
    Under Investigation 54 7,987
