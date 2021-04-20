COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 19, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|118
|44,254
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|69
|24,771
|Males
|49
|19,480
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,427
|Hanover
|1
|1,198
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|15
|12,657
|Manchester
|11
|2,647
|Portland
|11
|1,423
|St. Ann
|6
|2,755
|St. Catherine
|18
|8,722
|St. Elizabeth
|17
|1,761
|St. James
|11
|4,245
|St. Mary
|12
|1,351
|St. Thomas
|3
|1,709
|Trelawny
|4
|1,535
|
Westmoreland
|5
|1,824
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|107
|8
|3
|118
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|40,587
|1,477
|2,190
|44,254
|NEGATIVE today
|345
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|877
|1,222
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|220,956
|52,297
|273,253
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|452
|8
|880
|1,340
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|261,543
|1,477
|54,487
|317,507
|Positivity Rate
|25%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|11*
|738
|Coincidental Deaths
|3
|113
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|118
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|130
|19,962
|
Active Cases
|23,236
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|15
|Number in Home Quarantine
|32,375
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|311
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|29
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|23
|Home
|22,903
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,374
|Imported
|4
|873
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|1,773
|Under Investigation
|114
|38,998
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
11 COVID-related deaths: (January 20- April 18)
A 42-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation
- An 88-year-old male from Trelawny
- A 60-year-old female from St. Thomas
- An 86-year-old female from St. Thomas
- A 45-year-old female from St. Thomas
- A 74-year-old male from St. Thomas
- A 57-year-old female from St. Mary
- A 94-year-old female from Manchester
- A 74-year-old male from St. Ann
- A 57-year-old female from St. Ann
- A 67-year-old female from St. Catherine