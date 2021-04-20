live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:30pm
COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 19, 2021

Coronavirus
April 20, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 118 44,254
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 69 24,771
Males 49 19,480
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 2,427
Hanover 1 1,198
Kingston & St. Andrew 15 12,657
Manchester 11 2,647
Portland 11 1,423
St. Ann 6 2,755
St. Catherine 18 8,722
St. Elizabeth 17 1,761
St. James 11 4,245
St. Mary 12 1,351
St. Thomas 3 1,709
Trelawny 4 1,535
 

Westmoreland

 5 1,824
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 107 8 3 118
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 40,587 1,477 2,190 44,254
NEGATIVE today

 

 345 All negatives are included in PCR tests 877 1,222
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 220,956 52,297 273,253
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 452 8 880 1,340
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 261,543 1,477 54,487 317,507
Positivity Rate

 

  25%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 11* 738
Coincidental Deaths

 

 3 113
Deaths under investigation 0 118
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 130 19,962
 

Active Cases

 

  23,236  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 15  
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 32,375  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised

 

 311  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 24  
Patients Critically Ill 29  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 23  
Home 22,903  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,374
Imported 4 873
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 1,773
Under Investigation 114 38,998
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

11 COVID-related deaths: (January 20- April 18)

 A 42-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

  • An 88-year-old male from Trelawny
  • A 60-year-old female from St. Thomas
  • An 86-year-old female from St. Thomas
  • A 45-year-old female from St. Thomas
  • A 74-year-old male from St. Thomas
  • A 57-year-old female from St. Mary
  • A 94-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 74-year-old male from St. Ann
  • A 57-year-old female from St. Ann
  • A 67-year-old female from St. Catherine

 

