JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Friday, November 5, 2021

Coronavirus
November 6, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 121 89,587
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 79 50,960
Males 42 38,624
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 46 days- 89 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 5 4,842
Hanover 3 2,897
Kingston & St. Andrew 30 22,135
Manchester 7 5,919
Portland 1 2,489
St. Ann 3 6,608
St. Catherine 45 16,731
St. Elizabeth 22 4,131
St. James 2 8,723
St. Mary 3 2,897
St. Thomas 0 3,839
Trelawny 0 3,311
Westmoreland 0 5,065
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 115 4 2 121
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,023 6,679 3,885 89,587
NEGATIVE today

 

 544 All negatives are included in PCR tests 360 904
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 366,687 191,062 557,749
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 659 4 362 1,025
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 445,710 6,679 194,947 647,336
Positivity Rate[1] 17.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2* 2,274
Coincidental Deaths 0 188
Deaths under investigation 3 339
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 179 58,901
Active Cases 27,793  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 38,972  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 246  
Patients Moderately Ill 39  
Patients Severely Ill 25  
Patients Critically Ill 12  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 1  
Home 27,431  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,322
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,202
Under Investigation 121 80,698
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 86-year-old male from St Ann
  • A 91-year-old male from Trelawny

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content