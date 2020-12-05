COVID-19 Update for Friday, December 4, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|76
|11,063
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|42
|5,048
|Females
|33
|6,012
|Under Investigation
|1
|3
|AGE RANGE
|28 days to 85 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|498
|Hanover
|1
|238
|KSA
|6
|3,626
|Manchester
|0
|424
|Portland
|0
|342
|St. Ann
|8
|617
|St. Catherine
|17
|2,420
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|312
|St. James
|7
|1,140
|St. Mary
|1
|296
|St. Thomas
|1
|423
|Trelawny
|5
|269
|Westmoreland
|22
|458
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|730
|118,398
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|4
|Results Positive
|76
|11,063
|Results Negative
|654
|107,324
|Results Pending
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|261
|The deceased is a 60-year old male of a KSA address.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|36
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|136
|6,866
|Active Cases
|76
|3,785
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|15
|Number in Home Quarantine
|25,956
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|72
|Patients Moderately Ill
|3
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|1
|522
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|789
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|3
|1,354
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|72
|8,162
