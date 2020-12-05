Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
  • JIS News
    home » JIS News » Coronavirus

    COVID-19 Update for Friday, December 4, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 5, 2020
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
    Confirmed Cases 76 11,063
    SEX CLASSIFICATION      
    Males 42 5,048
    Females 33 6,012
    Under Investigation 1 3
    AGE RANGE 28 days to 85 years 1 day to 104 years  
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
    Clarendon 6 498
    Hanover 1 238
    KSA 6 3,626
    Manchester 0 424
    Portland 0 342
    St. Ann 8 617
    St. Catherine 17 2,420
    St. Elizabeth 2 312
    St. James 7 1,140
    St. Mary 1 296
    St. Thomas 1 423
    Trelawny 5 269
    Westmoreland 22 458
    COVID-19 TESTING      
    Samples Tested 730 118,398
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 4
    Results Positive 76 11,063
    Results Negative 654 107,324
    Results Pending 11
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
    Deaths 1 261 The deceased is a 60-year old male of a KSA address.
    Coincidental Deaths 0 36
    Deaths under investigation 0 31
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
    Recovered 136 6,866
    Active Cases 76 3,785
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
    Number in Facility Quarantine 15
    Number in Home Quarantine 25,956
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Number Hospitalised 72
    Patients Moderately Ill 3
    Patients Critically Ill 7
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
    Imported 1 522
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 789
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 3 1,354
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
    Under Investigation 72 8,162
    Skip to content