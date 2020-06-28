COVID-19 recoveries hit 80 per cent

Jamaica continues to see a high level of recovery from COVID-19, with 13 more persons discharged from care in the last 24 hours. Recoveries are now up to 552 or 80 per cent.

Also over the last day, the island recorded four new positives, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 690. The new cases consist of two (2) females and two (2) males, who range in age from 24 to 38 years.

Three are non-residents who have left the island. The necessary contact tracing is now ongoing in St. Ann, St. James and St. Catherine where they had accommodations. The fourth is a Jamaican of a St. Ann address. All cases were imported, having arrived on flights from the United States.

There are now 176 imported cases while 232 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and seven (7) are under investigation.

Some 394 or 57% of the confirmed cases are females and 296 or 43% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The island’s testing numbers are now up to 23,583, with 22,830 negatives, the 690 positives and 63 pending.

Clinical Management Update as at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020