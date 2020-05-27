COVID-19 Recoveries Continue To Rise

Jamaica continues to see acceleration in recoveries from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with 238 patients recovered to date and more than 100 in the last week.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, gave the update during a digital press conference on Tuesday (May 26).

He informed that eight new cases of the virus were confirmed over the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 564 to date.

“Unfortunately, we have had nine deaths and we now report one person [being] critically ill,” Mr. Holness said.

There are currently 309 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness said there is a possibility that the numbers could rise with the repatriation of Jamaicans stranded overseas.

The parish of St. Catherine still has the highest number of persons infected with COVID-19 with 303.

Kingston and St. Andrew follows with 130 cases, Clarendon with 35 cases, St. Ann with 20 cases, St. Mary with 20 cases, Manchester with 13 cases, Portland with 10 cases, St. James with nine cases, St. Elizabeth with five cases, St. Thomas with three cases, Westmoreland with two cases, Trelawny with one case, and Hanover with one case.