COVID-19 Prevention Measures Extended

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced the extension of the COVID-19 prevention measures, under the Disaster Risk Management Act, until June 2, 2021.

The existing protocols, including the requirement for all travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within three days of travel, remain in place, as does the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

“I want to emphasise that even though incoming travellers would have presented a negative COVID-19 test, the 14-day quarantine requirement still applies, including persons who have been fully vaccinated,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on May 4.

Regarding travel restrictions, the Government has extended the travel ban to include India and Trinidad & Tobago, effective Wednesday, May 5, 2021 until June 2, 2021.

The travel ban for South American countries, such as Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay, is also being extended until June 2, 2021.

The age limit for the stay-at-home measure remains at 60 and the work-from-home directive for the public sector has been extended.

Mr. Holness also informed that the gathering limit remains at 10. However, public entities may now hold events limited to handovers, launches, ground breaking or opening ceremonies, but there should be no more than 15 persons physically present and the requirements to wear masks and maintain physical distance must apply.

“The reason for this is we have several projects that we have to launch officially to get them started. The idea is that all of this should really be done virtually, so that the only persons that would be present would be the minister and permanent secretary and whoever else might be critical to any contract signing,” he said.

The restrictions for markets and vending in public arcades, as well as the public transportation sector, remain unchanged.

Beaches that are not under organised management and control and rivers will remain closed until June 2, 2021, while zoos, parks, gyms, attractions and bars are subject to the existing restrictions.

On the matter of funerals, the Prime Minister said that these are not permitted during the period ending June 2.

However, burials are allowed on Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. As a reminder, the time for conducting the burial is limited to 30 minutes and only 15 persons, of whom a maximum of 10 should be mourners, will be allowed.

Regarding worship services, the maximum number of persons allowed in church remains at 30.

The cap on the number of persons permitted at a marriage ceremony remains at 15.

Amusement or gaming arcades not licensed under the Betting, Gaming and

Lotteries Act must remain closed until June 2, 2021. Indoor cinemas and establishments that stage theatrical or artistic performances will remain closed.

The ban on events such as concerts, parties, tailgate parties, and round robins will continue until June 2, 2021.

However, effective May 5, 2021, annual general meetings or extraordinary general meetings of companies and general or special meetings of co-operative societies, friendly societies or industrial or provident societies may be held with a maximum of 15 persons present, including technical support personnel.