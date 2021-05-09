COVID-19 Positivity Rate for Tourists Returning to Us Less Than 1%

Story Highlights The COVID-19 positivity rate for tourists returning to the United States of America (USA) is less than one per cent.

An Antigen test helps to determine whether an individual has developed antibodies against viruses such as COVID-19.

The online forum was part of a series organised by the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), under the theme ‘Tourism Diplomacy – Rebuilding Tourism Safely’.

This was noted by President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader, in an online forum today (May 7).

He pointed out that before a guest can return to the USA, they must do an Antigen test, adding that from a sample size of almost 100 per cent, the positivity rate has remained less than one per cent.

Mr. Reader said that the positivity rate of tourists returning to the USA is an acknowledgeable effort, as the tourist industry has no reports of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19) between staff and guests, to date.

He noted that although some employees have contracted the virus, it is seemingly due to a spread from their communities, and not as a result of activities in the tourism industry.

Mr. Reader said even though it is not mandatory for workers in the tourism industry to be vaccinated, it is heavily encouraged.

