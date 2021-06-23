COVID-19 Measures Adjusted

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (June 22), announced adjustments to the measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective Thursday, June 24, the Order will be modified to phase in new measures for places of worship and cinemas.

“We will modify the restriction on the maximum number of persons allowed to be physically present for worship services from the current limit of 50 persons to a capacity-based limit, depending on the size of the designated area for worship,” Mr. Holness said, during the sitting of the House of Representatives.

“The maximum number of persons physically present will be determined as 70 per cent of the capacity, which is calculated based on one person for every 40 square feet of the designated worship area,” he pointed out.

All the existing protocols, for example, temperature checks, sanitisation, and mask wearing must continue to be observed.

Indoor theatres and cinemas will be allowed to open with the same size-based capacity limitation – one person for every 40 square feet or 70 per cent of seating capacity, whichever is lower.

“For Drive-in cinemas, we will remove the existing capacity limitation on the number of vehicles, but instead require that the maximum number of persons in any vehicle should not exceed the number permitted to be in the vehicle under the registration,” Mr. Holness said.

“For vehicles that are registered to carry more than seven persons, the maximum allowed will be eight persons. A vehicle designed to accommodate no more than 15 persons shall be the largest permitted,” he added.

For curfew hours, effective July 1, 2021, the curfew will begin at 11 p.m. on Monday to Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, and end at 5 a.m. the next morning until August 11, 2021.

Regarding the controlled entry protocols, the requirement for all travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within three days of travel remains in place, as does the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival for persons who are not fully vaccinated.

For fully vaccinated persons (which means the person has received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine and at least two weeks have elapsed since receiving the last dose), the quarantine period will remain at eight days.

However, fully vaccinated persons now have the option, as of July 1, of taking an approved PCR test and upon presentation of negative results they can be released from the Quarantine Order.

The travel ban for South American countries (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay), as well as for Trinidad & Tobago and India, is being extended until August 10, 2021.

For the stay-at-home order, Mr. Holness said the age limit for the stay-at-home measure remains at 60 until August 10, 2021. However, persons who are fully vaccinated have been exempted from this.

Regarding funerals, effective July 1, 2021, funeral services will be allowed with a maximum of 30 persons present inside the church, other places of worship or funeral home. This maximum limit of 30 persons includes mourners as well as clergy and any support personnel.

For burials, the maximum number of persons who may be present at the graveside has been increased from 15 to 30. Burials will be allowed Mondays to Fridays during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The time for conducting the burial continues to be limited to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, for markets and vending in public arcades and public transportation centres, operating hours will continue to be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.

Beaches, rivers, zoos, water parks and attractions will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, given the change in curfew hours.

Parks, gyms and bars are subject to the existing restrictions and protocols and must close at least one hour before the start of curfew.

In addition, a decision has been taken to allow arcades that cater for young persons and which had been closed to reopen under protocols to ensure safety of the patrons.