COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday September 7, 2022

JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (third right, back row), admires a statuette depicting late cultural icon, Dr. the Hon. Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett-Coverley, which was unveiled during a ceremony at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Library, in St. Andrew, on Wednesday (September 7). The unveiling formed part of the opening of the Miss Lou Exhibition, which is among several activities commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the beloved cultural exponent’s birth. With Ms. Grange are students and members of several award-winning groups, who performed in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) 2022 National Festival of the Performing Arts.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Culture
September 8, 2022
Agriculture
September 8, 2022
JIS Think Tank
September 8, 2022
Education
JIS radio
September 8, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
September 8, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
September 8, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts