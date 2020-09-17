COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

* The five (5) new COVID-19 Related deaths are:
• An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew who had Congestive cardiac failure, Diabetes and Hypertension
• A 71-year-old-female from St Catherine, who had Diabetes and Hypertension
• A 69-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew
**Two (2) deaths were formerly placed under investigation have been confirmed as COVID-19 Related Deaths, they are:
• a 76-year-old female from St Catherine, who had a history of Hypertension and Diabetes
• a 46-year-old female from Westmoreland, who had a terminal illness.
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|210
|4,374
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|100
|1,970
|Females
|110
|2,391
|Under Investigation
|0
|13
|AGE RANGE
|79 days to 88 years
|13 days to 97 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|St. Catherine
|39
|1,105
|Kingston & St Andrew
|67
|1,526
|St. Thomas
|14
|330
|Portland
|22
|197
|St. Mary
|8
|109
|St. Ann
|7
|136
|Trelawny
|9
|52
|St. James
|7
|253
|Hanover
|3
|44
|Westmoreland
|7
|47
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|82
|Manchester
|14
|223
|Clarendon
|6
|270
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,051
|70,077
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|26
|Results Positive
|210
|4,374
|Results Negative
|839
|65,655
|Results Pending
|2
|48
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|51
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|4
|Deaths under investigation
|4
|7**
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|45
|1,225
|Active Cases
|3,016
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
| 13
|Number in Home Quarantine
|25,724
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|111
|Patients Moderately Ill
|22
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|466
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|256
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|4
|704
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|206
|2,712