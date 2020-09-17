Advertisement
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Coronavirus
September 17, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

* The five (5) new COVID-19 Related deaths are:

• An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew who had Congestive cardiac failure, Diabetes and Hypertension

• A 71-year-old-female from St Catherine, who had Diabetes and Hypertension

• A 69-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

**Two (2) deaths were formerly placed under investigation have been confirmed as COVID-19 Related Deaths, they are:

• a 76-year-old female from St Catherine, who had a history of Hypertension and Diabetes
• a 46-year-old female from Westmoreland, who had a terminal illness.

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 210 4,374
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 100 1,970
Females 110 2,391
Under Investigation 0 13
AGE RANGE 79 days to 88 years 13 days to 97 years

 
 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
St. Catherine 39 1,105
Kingston & St Andrew 67 1,526
St. Thomas 14 330
Portland 22 197
St. Mary 8 109
St. Ann 7 136
Trelawny 9 52
St. James 7 253
Hanover 3 44
Westmoreland 7 47
St. Elizabeth 7 82
Manchester 14 223
Clarendon 6 270
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 1,051 70,077
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 26
Results Positive

 

 210 4,374
Results Negative

 

 839 65,655
Results Pending

 

 2 48
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 5* 51

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 4

 
Deaths under investigation 4 7**

 
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 45 1,225
Active Cases 3,016
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

  13

 

 
Number in Home Quarantine 25,724

 
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 111
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 22
Patients Critically Ill

 

 8
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 466
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 256
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 4 704
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 206 2,712
