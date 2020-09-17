COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

* The five (5) new COVID-19 Related deaths are:

• An 81-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew who had Congestive cardiac failure, Diabetes and Hypertension

• A 71-year-old-female from St Catherine, who had Diabetes and Hypertension

• A 69-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

**Two (2) deaths were formerly placed under investigation have been confirmed as COVID-19 Related Deaths, they are:

• a 76-year-old female from St Catherine, who had a history of Hypertension and Diabetes

• a 46-year-old female from Westmoreland, who had a terminal illness.