COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Coronavirus
June 17, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 74 49,503
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 36 27,680
Males 38 21,820
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 7 years to 95 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 2 2,689
Hanover 8 1,331
Kingston & St. Andrew 21 13,714
Manchester 1 2,973
Portland 0 1,585
St. Ann 14 3,275
St. Catherine 6 9,782
St. Elizabeth 1 1,990
St. James 4 4,741
St. Mary 5 1,619
St. Thomas 4 1,964
Trelawny 0 1,689
Westmoreland 8 2,151
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 50 17 7 74
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 45,092 1,981 2,430 49,503
NEGATIVE today 

 

 600 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,618 2,218
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 258,499 105,406 363,905
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 650 17 1,625 2,292
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 303,591 1,981 107,836 413,408
Positivity Rate[1] 

 

 10%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 11* 1,023
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 148
Deaths under investigation 0 131
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 128 28,182
 

Active Cases

 19,928
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 4
Number in Home Quarantine 36,839
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 

 

 126
Patients Moderately Ill 

 

 18
Patients Critically Ill 

 

 10
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 19,800
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 2,603
Imported 0 952
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,440
Under Investigation 73 43,272
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

  • A 72-year-old Male from St. Ann
  • A 53-year-old Female from St. Mary
  • A 69-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 20-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 77-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 60-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 84-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 80-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 86-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 68-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 74-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

