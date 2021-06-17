COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|74
|49,503
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|36
|27,680
|Males
|38
|21,820
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|7 years to 95 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|2,689
|Hanover
|8
|1,331
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|21
|13,714
|Manchester
|1
|2,973
|Portland
|0
|1,585
|St. Ann
|14
|3,275
|St. Catherine
|6
|9,782
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|1,990
|St. James
|4
|4,741
|St. Mary
|5
|1,619
|St. Thomas
|4
|1,964
|Trelawny
|0
|1,689
|Westmoreland
|8
|2,151
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|50
|17
|7
|74
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,092
|1,981
|2,430
|49,503
|NEGATIVE today
|600
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,618
|2,218
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|258,499
|105,406
|363,905
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|650
|17
|1,625
|2,292
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|303,591
|1,981
|107,836
|413,408
|Positivity Rate[1]
|10%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|11*
|1,023
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|148
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|131
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|128
|28,182
|
Active Cases
|19,928
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|36,839
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|126
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Critically Ill
|10
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|19,800
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|2,603
|Imported
|0
|952
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,440
|Under Investigation
|73
|43,272
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 72-year-old Male from St. Ann
- A 53-year-old Female from St. Mary
- A 69-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 20-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 77-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 60-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- An 84-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- An 80-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- An 86-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 68-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 74-year-old Female from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing