COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), fields questions during a Prime Ministerial town hall meeting, held as part of a virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium on Wednesday (June 16). Also pictured (from left) are} Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; and State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell.

