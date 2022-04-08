COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, April 7, 2022

JIS News
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), interacting with Head Girl of Guy’s Hill High School, Shayanique Neil (second left); Principal, Guy’s Hill High, Cecil Donald (left); and grade-nine student at the institution, Ajani Murphy, following the presentation of laptops to Guy’s Hill High School by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) at the Commission’s Ballater Avenue offices in Kingston on April 7.
April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022
