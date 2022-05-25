JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Custos of St. Andrew, Ian Forbes (second left) and his wife Lana Forbes (left), share a moment with National Chorale of Jamaica (NCOJ) Medal of Excellence Award recipients – Executive Director of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), Vivian Crawford (third left); Jamaican international opera singer, Dawn Marie James (centre); and accomplished musician, Marjorie May Bayley (third right). Also sharing the moment are Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica National (JN) Group, Earl Jarrett (second right); and Chairman of the NCOJ, Christopher Samuda. The ceremony was held in the King’s House Ballroom on May 22.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
May 25, 2022
Office of the Prime Minister
May 25, 2022
Coronavirus
Local Government
May 25, 2022
JIS radio
May 25, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
May 25, 2022
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
May 24, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts