Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, points to the new series of Jamaican banknotes as he opened the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 8). In the newly designed banknotes, which will be available late this calendar year, The Most Hon. Michael Manley and The Most Hon. Edward Seaga, will appear together on the $2,000 banknote. In addition, The Right Excellent Paul Bogle and The Right Excellent George William Gordon, will appear together on the upgraded $50 banknote; The Right Excellent Marcus Garvey will appear alone on the upgraded $100 banknote; The Right Excellent Nanny of the Maroons and The Right Excellent Sam Sharpe will appear together on the upgraded $500 note; The Right Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante and the Right Excellent Norman Manley, who were founding fathers of modern Jamaica, will appear together on the upgraded $1,000 banknote, and the Most Hon. Donald Sangster and the Most Hon. Hugh Shearer will appear together on the upgraded $5,000 note.

