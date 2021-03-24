COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|439
|36,670
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|252
|20,626
|Males
|187
|16,041
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|16
|2,058
|Hanover
|15
|1,040
|KSA
|117
|10,415
|Manchester
|41
|2,221
|Portland
|27
|1,161
|St. Ann
|11
|2,328
|St. Catherine
|43
|7,158
|St. Elizabeth
|26
|1,380
|St. James
|23
|3,671
|St. Mary
|9
|1,042
|St. Thomas
|36
|1,408
|Trelawny
|30
|1,317
|Westmoreland
|45
|1,471
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|410
|0
|29
|439
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|34,078
|1,088
|1,504
|36,670
|NEGATIVE Today
|946
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|665
|1,611
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|202,143
|28,979
|231,122
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1356
|0
|694
|2,050
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|236,221
|1,088
|30,483
|267,792
|Positivity Rate
|30.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Deaths
|3
|545
|– 70 year old male from KSA;
– 74 year old male from KSA; and
– 62 year old male from St. Thomas.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|93
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|75
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|128
|16,618
|Active Cases
|439
|19,253
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|25,444
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|451
|Patients Moderately Ill
|62
|Patients Critically Ill
|42
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|760
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|1,433
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|1
|2,138
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|438
|32,103
