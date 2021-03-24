Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Coronavirus
March 24, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 439 36,670
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 252 20,626
Males 187 16,041
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 16 2,058
Hanover 15 1,040
KSA 117 10,415
Manchester 41 2,221
Portland 27 1,161
St. Ann 11 2,328
St. Catherine 43 7,158
St. Elizabeth 26 1,380
St. James 23 3,671
St. Mary 9 1,042
St. Thomas 36 1,408
Trelawny 30 1,317
Westmoreland 45 1,471
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 410 0 29 439
Cumulative POSITIVES 34,078 1,088 1,504 36,670
NEGATIVE Today 946 All negatives are included in PCR tests 665 1,611
Cumulative NEGATIVES 202,143 28,979 231,122
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1356 0 694 2,050
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 236,221 1,088 30,483 267,792
Positivity Rate 30.2%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Deaths 3 545 – 70 year old male from KSA; 

– 74 year old male from KSA; and

– 62 year old male from St. Thomas.
Coincidental Deaths 1 93
Deaths under investigation 1 75
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 128 16,618
Active Cases 439 19,253
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 7
Number in Home Quarantine 25,444
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 451
Patients Moderately Ill 62
Patients Critically Ill 42
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 0 760
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 1,433
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 1 2,138
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 438 32,103
