COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), views mobile blood pressure equipment at a handover ceremony by the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North, in New Kingston, on Monday (June 14). With the state Minister are former President of the Rotary Club of St. Andrew North, Henleith Annmarie Curtis (right); Founder of the Jamaica Kidney Kids Foundation, Dr. Maolynne Miller (second left); Senior Medical Officer at the Bustamante Children Hospital, Dr. Michelle Ann Richards Dawson (second right) and Director of Child and Adolescent Mental Health at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Judith Leiba.

