COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Coronavirus
June 16, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 50 49,429
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 30 27,645
Males 20 21,781
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 7 months  to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 3 2,687
Hanover 0 1,321
Kingston & St. Andrew 16 13,694
Manchester 5 2,972
Portland 1 1,585
St. Ann 5 3,261
St. Catherine 7 9,775
St. Elizabeth 1 1,989
St. James 2 4,739
St. Mary 5 1,614
St. Thomas 1 1,960
Trelawny 0 1,689
 

Westmoreland

 4 2,143
  

 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 45 0 5 50
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 45,042 1,964 2,423 49,429
NEGATIVE today 

 

 757 All negatives are included in PCR tests 799 1,556
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 257,899 103,788 361,687
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 802 0 804 1,606
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 302,941 1,964 106,211 411,116
Positivity Rate[1] 

 

 5.6%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 0 1,012
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 148
Deaths under investigation 2 140
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 135 28,054
 

Active Cases

  19,984
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 7
Number in Home Quarantine 38,424
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 

 

 131
Patients Moderately Ill 

 

 20
Patients Critically Ill 

 

 9
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 19,847
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,592
Imported 0 951
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,435
Under Investigation 50 43,215
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

