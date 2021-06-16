COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|50
|49,429
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|30
|27,645
|Males
|20
|21,781
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|7 months to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,687
|Hanover
|0
|1,321
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|16
|13,694
|Manchester
|5
|2,972
|Portland
|1
|1,585
|St. Ann
|5
|3,261
|St. Catherine
|7
|9,775
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|1,989
|St. James
|2
|4,739
|St. Mary
|5
|1,614
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,960
|Trelawny
|0
|1,689
|
Westmoreland
|4
|2,143
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|45
|0
|5
|50
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,042
|1,964
|2,423
|49,429
|NEGATIVE today
|757
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|799
|1,556
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|257,899
|103,788
|361,687
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|802
|0
|804
|1,606
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|302,941
|1,964
|106,211
|411,116
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|1,012
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|148
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|140
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|135
|28,054
|
Active Cases
|19,984
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,424
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|131
|Patients Moderately Ill
|20
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|19,847
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,592
|Imported
|0
|951
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,435
|Under Investigation
|50
|43,215
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing