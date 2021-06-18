JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, June 17, 2021

June 18, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 61 49,564
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 30 27,710
Males 31 21,851
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 80 years 1 day to 108 years
 

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 7 2,696
Hanover 6 1,337
Kingston & St. Andrew 17 13,731
Manchester 1 2,974
Portland 0 1,585
St. Ann 1 3,276
St. Catherine 13 9,795
St. Elizabeth 5 1,995
St. James 4 4,745
St. Mary 4 1,623
St. Thomas 0 1,964
Trelawny 0 1,689
Westmoreland 3 2,154
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 55 5 1 61
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 45,147 1,986 2,431 49,564
NEGATIVE today 

 

 811 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,309 2,120
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 259,310 106,715 366,025
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 866 5 1,310 2,181
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 304,457 1,986 109,146 415,589
Positivity Rate[1] 

 

 6.9%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 5* 1,028
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 148
Deaths under investigation 0 128
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
 

Recovered

 151 28,333
 

Active Cases

 19,836
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 4
Number in Home Quarantine 38,939
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 

 

 127
Patients Moderately Ill 

 

 21
Patients Critically Ill 

 

 9
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 19,702
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,603
Imported 0 952
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,444
Under Investigation 61 43,329
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*DEATHS

  • A 75-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 53-year-old Male from St. Catherine
  • A 66-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 66-year-old Male from St. James, whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 87-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

