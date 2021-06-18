COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, June 17, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|61
|49,564
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|30
|27,710
|Males
|31
|21,851
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 80 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|7
|2,696
|Hanover
|6
|1,337
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|17
|13,731
|Manchester
|1
|2,974
|Portland
|0
|1,585
|St. Ann
|1
|3,276
|St. Catherine
|13
|9,795
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|1,995
|St. James
|4
|4,745
|St. Mary
|4
|1,623
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,964
|Trelawny
|0
|1,689
|Westmoreland
|3
|2,154
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|55
|5
|1
|61
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,147
|1,986
|2,431
|49,564
|NEGATIVE today
|811
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,309
|2,120
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|259,310
|106,715
|366,025
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|866
|5
|1,310
|2,181
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|304,457
|1,986
|109,146
|415,589
|Positivity Rate[1]
|6.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|1,028
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|148
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|128
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|151
|28,333
|
Active Cases
|19,836
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,939
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|127
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|1
|Home
|19,702
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,603
|Imported
|0
|952
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,444
|Under Investigation
|61
|43,329
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*DEATHS
- A 75-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 53-year-old Male from St. Catherine
- A 66-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
- A 66-year-old Male from St. James, whose death was previously under investigation
- An 87-year-old Male from St. James whose death was previously under investigation
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing