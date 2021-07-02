JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Coronavirus
July 2, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 76 50,242
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 39 28,096
Males 37 22,143
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 84 days to 90 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 2 2,728
Hanover 4 1,361
KSA 24 13,879
Manchester 4 3,002
Portland 0 1,594
St. Ann 7 3,341
St. Catherine 7 9,924
St. Elizabeth 10 2,046
St. James 8 4,816
St. Mary 0 1,646
St. Thomas 0 1,979
Trelawny 1 1,706
Westmoreland 9 2,220
COVID TESTS
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 63 6 7 76
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 45,681 2,063 2,498 50,242
NEGATIVE Today 

 

 713 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,263 1,976
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 268,733 125,155 393,888
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 776 6 1,270 2,052
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 314,414 2,063 127,653 444,130
Positivity Rate 

 

 8.8%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 2 1,082 A 54-year-old female from KSA; and an 84-year-old female from St. Ann.
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 154
Deaths under investigation 1 117
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 119 30,311
 

Active Cases

 75* 18,487 One of the 76 new cases has died.
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 3
Number in Home Quarantine 41,737
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 111
Patients Moderately Ill 18
Patients Critically Ill 11
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 5 2,634
Imported 1 961
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 3 2,501
Under Investigation 67 43,910
Workplace Cluster 0 236
