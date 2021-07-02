COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, July 1, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|76
|50,242
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|39
|28,096
|Males
|37
|22,143
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|84 days to 90 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|2,728
|Hanover
|4
|1,361
|KSA
|24
|13,879
|Manchester
|4
|3,002
|Portland
|0
|1,594
|St. Ann
|7
|3,341
|St. Catherine
|7
|9,924
|St. Elizabeth
|10
|2,046
|St. James
|8
|4,816
|St. Mary
|0
|1,646
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,979
|Trelawny
|1
|1,706
|Westmoreland
|9
|2,220
|COVID TESTS
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|63
|6
|7
|76
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,681
|2,063
|2,498
|50,242
|NEGATIVE Today
|713
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,263
|1,976
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|268,733
|125,155
|393,888
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|776
|6
|1,270
|2,052
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|314,414
|2,063
|127,653
|444,130
|Positivity Rate
|8.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|1,082
|A 54-year-old female from KSA; and an 84-year-old female from St. Ann.
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|154
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|117
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|119
|30,311
|
Active Cases
|75*
|18,487
|One of the 76 new cases has died.
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,737
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|111
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Critically Ill
|11
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|5
|2,634
|Imported
|1
|961
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|3
|2,501
|Under Investigation
|67
|43,910
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
