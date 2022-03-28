JIS News
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), cuts the ribbon at the handing over of a three-bedroom unit under the Government New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), in Orange Bay, Portland, on Friday (March 25). Others pictured from left are: Member of Parliament for Portland West, Hon. Daryl Vaz, recipient, Clovett James, Councillor for the Buff Bay Division, Dionne Hunter, and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Audrey Sewell.
