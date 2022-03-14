Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), demonstrates the capabilities of a tablet to students during a ceremony for the presentation of 310 tablets and 15 laptops by the Barita Foundation under the ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative. The handing-over took place on March 10 at the Tivoli Gardens High School in Kington. The students (from second left) are: Omary Edwards and Natasha Quavers of Tivoli Gardens High; and Kanye Ferguson and Kayla Lawman of Lawrence Tavern Primary in St. Andrew. Also looking on are Managing Director of Barita Unit Trust, Jason Chambers (left); and Executive Director, Barita Foundation, Tanketa Chance -Wilson (in background).

Click to view more