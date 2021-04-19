JIS News
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Coronavirus
April 19, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 246 44,136
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 133 24,702
Males 113 19,431
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 9 2,423
Hanover 2 1,197
Kingston & St. Andrew 87 12,654
Manchester 17 2,636
Portland 1 1,412
St. Ann 17 2,749
St. Catherine 55 8,694
St. Elizabeth 24 1,744
St. James 12 4,234
St. Mary 5 1,339
St. Thomas 8 1,704
Trelawny 3 1,531
Westmoreland 6 1,819
 
 COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 234 11 1 246
Cumulative POSITIVES 40,480 1,469 2,187 44,136
NEGATIVE today 811 All negatives are included in PCR tests 307 1,118
Cumulative NEGATIVES 220,611 51,420 272,031
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,045 11 308 1,364
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 261,091 1,469 53,607 316,167
Positivity Rate 23.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 4* 727
Coincidental Deaths 1 110
Deaths under investigation 0 119
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 122 19,832
Active Cases 246 23,261
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 2
Number in Home Quarantine 32,388
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 316
Patients Moderately Ill 27
Patients Critically Ill 34
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 20
Home 22,927
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 5 2,374
Imported 0 869
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 1,773
Under Investigation 241 38,884
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS*

Four (4) deaths were classified as covid-related deaths, there were:

  • An 81-year-old female from CLARENDON
  • A 73-year-old female from KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
  • A 67-year-old male from ST. CATHERINE
  • A 43-year-old male from ST. ANN
