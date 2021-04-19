COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, April 18, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|246
|44,136
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|133
|24,702
|Males
|113
|19,431
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|9
|2,423
|Hanover
|2
|1,197
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|87
|12,654
|Manchester
|17
|2,636
|Portland
|1
|1,412
|St. Ann
|17
|2,749
|St. Catherine
|55
|8,694
|St. Elizabeth
|24
|1,744
|St. James
|12
|4,234
|St. Mary
|5
|1,339
|St. Thomas
|8
|1,704
|Trelawny
|3
|1,531
|Westmoreland
|6
|1,819
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|234
|11
|1
|246
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|40,480
|1,469
|2,187
|44,136
|NEGATIVE today
|811
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|307
|1,118
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|220,611
|51,420
|272,031
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,045
|11
|308
|1,364
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|261,091
|1,469
|53,607
|316,167
|Positivity Rate
|23.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|727
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|110
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|119
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|122
|19,832
|Active Cases
|246
|23,261
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|32,388
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|316
|Patients Moderately Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|34
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|20
|Home
|22,927
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|5
|2,374
|Imported
|0
|869
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|1,773
|Under Investigation
|241
|38,884
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS*
Four (4) deaths were classified as covid-related deaths, there were:
- An 81-year-old female from CLARENDON
- A 73-year-old female from KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
- A 67-year-old male from ST. CATHERINE
- A 43-year-old male from ST. ANN