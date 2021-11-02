Advertisement
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, November 1, 2021

Coronavirus
November 2, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 47 89,170
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 21 50,713
Males 26 38,453
Under Investigation 0 4
AGE RANGE 42 days to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
Clarendon 1 4,815
Hanover 5 2,887
Kingston & St. Andrew 11 22,042
Manchester 3 5,890
Portland 0 2,478
St. Ann 0 6,570
St. Catherine 6 16,614
St. Elizabeth 1 4,096
St. James 7 8,700
St. Mary 2 2,889
St. Thomas 0 3,824
Trelawny 5 3,305
Westmoreland 6 5,060
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 37 10 0 47
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 78,648 6,644 3,878 89,170
NEGATIVE today 

 

 560 All negatives are included in PCR tests 36 596
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 364,202 189,904 554,106
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 597 10 36 643
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 442,850 6,644 193,782 643,276
Positivity Rate[1] 7.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 3* 2,246
Coincidental Deaths 0 187
Deaths under investigation 1 342
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 176 58,267
Active Cases  28,036
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 41,677
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalized 236
Patients Moderately Ill 48
Patients Severely Ill 27
Patients Critically Ill 12
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0
State Facilities 1
Home 27,785
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,122
Imported 0 1,321
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,182
Under Investigation 47 80,309
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 86-year-old Male from St Ann
  • A 77-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 67-year-old Male from Hanover

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

