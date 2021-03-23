Advertisement
Closing of the 2021/2022 Budget Debate by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, March 22, 2021

Coronavirus
March 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 335 36,231
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 197 20,374
Males 138 15,854
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year  to 103  years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 36 2,042
Hanover 10 1,025
KSA 79 10,298
Manchester 4 2,180
Portland 2 1,134
St. Ann 31 2,317
St. Catherine 54 7,115
St. Elizabeth 16 1,354
St. James 39 3,648
St. Mary 32 1,033
St. Thomas 5 1,372
Trelawny 3 1,287
Westmoreland 24 1,426
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 325 0 10 335
Cumulative POSITIVES 33,668 1,088 1,475 36,231
NEGATIVE
Today		 535 All negatives are included in PCR tests 657 1,192
Cumulative NEGATIVES 201,197 28,314 229,511
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 860 0 667 1,527
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 234,865 1,088 29,789 265,742
Positivity Rate 37.8%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Deaths 6 542 83- year-old female from Westmoreland; 

64-year-old male from St. Catherine;

68-year-old male from St. Elizabeth;

77-year-old female from St. Ann;

68 year old male from St. James; and

92-year-old female from St. Ann.
Coincidental Deaths 0 92
Deaths under investigation 2 74
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 181 16,490
Active Cases 335 18,947
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 7
Number in Home Quarantine 25,715
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 433
Patients Moderately Ill 72
Patients Critically Ill 40
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Imported 8 760
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,420
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 2,126
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 327 31,689

 

Skip to content