COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, March 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|335
|36,231
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|197
|20,374
|Males
|138
|15,854
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 103 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|36
|2,042
|Hanover
|10
|1,025
|KSA
|79
|10,298
|Manchester
|4
|2,180
|Portland
|2
|1,134
|St. Ann
|31
|2,317
|St. Catherine
|54
|7,115
|St. Elizabeth
|16
|1,354
|St. James
|39
|3,648
|St. Mary
|32
|1,033
|St. Thomas
|5
|1,372
|Trelawny
|3
|1,287
|Westmoreland
|24
|1,426
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|325
|0
|10
|335
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|33,668
|1,088
|1,475
|36,231
|NEGATIVE
Today
|535
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|657
|1,192
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|201,197
|28,314
|229,511
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|860
|0
|667
|1,527
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|234,865
|1,088
|29,789
|265,742
|Positivity Rate
|37.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Deaths
|6
|542
|83- year-old female from Westmoreland;
64-year-old male from St. Catherine;
68-year-old male from St. Elizabeth;
77-year-old female from St. Ann;
68 year old male from St. James; and
92-year-old female from St. Ann.
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|92
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|74
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|181
|16,490
|Active Cases
|335
|18,947
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|25,715
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|433
|Patients Moderately Ill
|72
|Patients Critically Ill
|40
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|8
|760
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,420
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|2,126
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|327
|31,689