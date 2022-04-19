JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Minster of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right) looks on as former Governor-General His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Kenneth Hall (left) mounts the Queen’s Baton Relay during a presentation ceremony held at the University of the West Indies, Mona Regional Headquarters on April 16. Looking on (from second left) are President of the Jamaica Olympic Association, Christopher Samuda (second left) and Commonwealth Games Federation’s Intern, Mr. Lameck Reid.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Education
April 19, 2022
Agriculture
April 19, 2022
Coronavirus
Foreign Affairs
April 17, 2022
JIS radio
April 19, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
April 18, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
April 18, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts