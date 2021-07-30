JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 update for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Coronavirus
July 30, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 180 52,684
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 107 29,508
Males 73 23,173
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 day to 95 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 2,786
Hanover 14 1,510
KSA 57 14,477
Manchester 15 3,196
Portland 3 1,606
St. Ann 12 3,580
St. Catherine 19 10,205
St. Elizabeth 12 2,210
St. James 12 5,117
St. Mary 7 1,704
St. Thomas 4 2,020
Trelawny 3 1,746
 

Westmoreland

 20 2,527
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 158 3 19 180
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 47,668 2,337 2,679 52,684
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,000 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,174 2,174
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 287,154 154,281 441,435
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,158 3 1,193 2,354
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 334,822 2,337 156,960 494,119
Positivity Rate 13.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 5* 1,187
Coincidental Deaths 0 164
Deaths under investigation 0  104
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 28 46,966
 

Active Cases

 180   4,172
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 3  
Number in Home Quarantine 47,602  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised 134  
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 38  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 16  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 4 2,747
Imported 1 1,012
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 2,680
Under Investigation 174 46,009
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS*

  1. A 67-year-old male from KSA.
  2. A 60-year-old male from KSA.
  3. A 35-year-old female from St. Ann.
  4. A 29-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  5. A 55-year-old male from KSA.

 

Skip to content