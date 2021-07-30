COVID-19 update for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (right), listens to a point from President-designate of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Rt. Hon. Alok Sharma (centre), during a recent meeting at the British High Commission in St. Andrew. At left is British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Asif Ahmad.

Click to view more