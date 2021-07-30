COVID-19 update for Thursday, July 29, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|180
|52,684
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|107
|29,508
|Males
|73
|23,173
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 95 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|2,786
|Hanover
|14
|1,510
|KSA
|57
|14,477
|Manchester
|15
|3,196
|Portland
|3
|1,606
|St. Ann
|12
|3,580
|St. Catherine
|19
|10,205
|St. Elizabeth
|12
|2,210
|St. James
|12
|5,117
|St. Mary
|7
|1,704
|St. Thomas
|4
|2,020
|Trelawny
|3
|1,746
|
Westmoreland
|20
|2,527
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|158
|3
|19
|180
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|47,668
|2,337
|2,679
|52,684
|NEGATIVE today
|1,000
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,174
|2,174
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|287,154
|154,281
|441,435
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,158
|3
|1,193
|2,354
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|334,822
|2,337
|156,960
|494,119
|Positivity Rate
|13.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|1,187
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|164
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|104
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|28
|46,966
|
Active Cases
|180
|4,172
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|3
|Number in Home Quarantine
|47,602
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|134
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|38
|
Patients Critically Ill
|16
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|4
|2,747
|Imported
|1
|1,012
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|2,680
|Under Investigation
|174
|46,009
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS*
- A 67-year-old male from KSA.
- A 60-year-old male from KSA.
- A 35-year-old female from St. Ann.
- A 29-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 55-year-old male from KSA.