Council Of Community Colleges In Jamaica ISO 9001 2015 Certified

The Council of Community Colleges in Jamaica (CCCJ), can now boast that it is ISO 9001 2015 certified, having embarked on the journey in 2017.

The CCCJ is a statutory agency under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI), formed by an Act of Parliament to supervise and coordinate the work of Community Colleges in Jamaica.

Speaking with JIS News, Examinations and Assessment Officer at the CCCJ, Vanessa Buchanan Williams, who led the certification process by taking on the Quality Manager role, said that focus was placed on the quality management system (QMS), which means that all the processes, and the organisation on a whole, is certified.

The core processes the CCCJ provides to the Community Colleges it manages are curriculum, examination and award.

According to Mrs. Buchanan Williams, this ISO certification means that the CCCJ is now globally recognised, and that there is consistency in the product that is offered.

“The necessary measures are now in place to enhance our product, because ISO is big on customer satisfaction and getting this certification allows the CCCJ to focus on meeting the needs of our customers,” she said.

“As an educational body, we provide the curricula for the students, and standardised examinations which then lead to the awards. The processes are in place to ensure that our curricula are representing the most current information and best practices,” Mrs. Buchanan Williams added.

The CCCJ has franchises with the Turks and Caicos Islands Community College, Anguilla Community College and The Bahamas Baptist Community College.

Locally, there are tertiary institutions, such as the Bethlehem Moravian, Moneague and St. Joseph’s Teachers’ Colleges; Knockalva and Trench Town Polytechnics, offering community college courses.

The community colleges are Excelsior in Kingston; Browns Town, St. Ann; Knox, with campuses is Clarendon and Manchester; Portmore in St. Catherine; and Montego Bay in St. James.

“With this ISO certification we are hoping to gain more traction, because the CCCJ will now be benchmarked against global standards. With the increase in awards that have been certified, the more persons will know about our products, and when they come to us, they will be getting the same standardised product, whichever of the Community College they register to attend,” Mrs. Buchanan Williams pointed out.

The CCCJ is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.