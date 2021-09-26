Correcting Misinformation Is Costly – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the government will have to carefully explore how best to treat with coronavirus (CoVID-19) misinformation circulating across Jamaica.

He maintained that in instances where persons convey inaccuracies to deliberately mislead others, the government has to divert or use additional resources to correct that, noting that these inputs “could be used for something else”.

He pointed out that if misinformation “is just simply allowed to circulate… that can [potentially] create a collapse [the] society”, noting that this has created instances of panic arising.

Friday’s blitz in Pembroke Hall was organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in tandem with community stakeholders.