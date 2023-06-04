Conversations With Special Needs Students

JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness
Photo of the day
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), embraces grade-10 Holy Trinity High School student, Latoya Lewis. Looking on is State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Marsha Smith. Event was the opening ceremony of the ‘Tackling the Presence of Firearms in Schools’ national seminar, held on June 1 at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
June 4, 2023
Local Government
June 4, 2023
Foreign Affairs
June 4, 2023
Agriculture
JIS radio
June 4, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 4, 2023
Sharing the Love | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
June 3, 2023
Career Talk | Presented by: Jayda Francis
Get the facts