JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

Conversations With Special Needs Students

Health & Wellness
June 4, 2023
Assistant Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education and Youth, Kennedy Davison and student, Danny Williams School for the Deaf, Rayan Alshami, show off their dance skills during a Child Conversation session for special needs students at the Lister Mair/Gilby High School in St. Andrew on Wednesday (May 31). The session was held in celebration of Child Month in May.
Dancers from the Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf perform during a Child Conversation session for special needs students held at the institution in St. Andrew on May 31. The event, which involved stakeholders from the Ministry of Education and Youth’s Children Affairs Policy Division, was part of Child Month activities in May.
Assistant Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education and Youth, Kennedy Davison (right), communicates by sign language with student at Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf, Sapphire Ennis, during a Child Conversation session with special needs students held at the institution in St. Andrew on Wednesday (May 31). The session formed part of the Ministry’s activities to celebrate Child Month in May, under the theme ‘Children Need our Love and Protection…Get Involved’.
Skip to content