Controlled Re-Entry Protocols Remain Until Nov. 16

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the current protocols under the controlled re-entry programme for residents and visitors will remain in effect until November 16.

“While the requirements for pretesting and quarantine remain the same, we are implementing various operational improvements to streamline the processing of arriving passengers at our airports,” he said.

Mr. Holness was speaking at a virtual press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Andrew, on October 28.

The protocols put in place under the controlled re-entry programme include the stipulation that passengers are subject to health screening and risk assessment on arrival at the ports.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness said he has met with the three main contract carriage operators within the tourism industry.

The operators are Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA) Tours, Jamaica Co-operative Automobile and Limousine (JCAL) Tours and MAXI Tours.

Mr. Holness said he was very impressed with them and their patience, innovativeness and creativity in “weathering the storm”. He informed too that the operators have volunteered some of their buses to carry nurses to and from work.

“Even in the midst of this crisis, when people are losing and facing difficult times, as a nation we have these very good stories of people showing a great level of social responsibility and corporate responsibility in playing their part in ensuring that we can get through and pull through this pandemic,” he said.

Mr. Holness also thanked the country’s business people, who have been generally very understanding and very supportive of the measures implemented by the Government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are aware that it is taking a significant toll on the economic livelihood of our private sector and business entities,” he said.