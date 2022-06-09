Contracting Of Children In Sports And Entertainment To Receive Attention

Ministry of Labour and Social Security will be placing focus on the engagement of minors in sports and entertainment as it ramps up efforts to stamp out child labour locally.

“We have to pay special attention to the practice of contracting children in sport, entertainment, and other similar activities that could rob them of education time and time to play and do other activities that children should be engaged in,” said Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda.

He was addressing the Ministry’s recent Labour Relations Awards Banquet held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, St. Andrew.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) defines child labour as work that is mentally, physically, socially, or morally dangerous and harmful to children.

Child labour is also described as any activity that prevents a child from going to school to get an education.

Information from the Ministry indicates that the minimum age that a child can be admitted into formal employment is 15 years, if he or she has completed secondary education.

The line of work must not be hazardous, and it must allow time for leisure, which is very important for the child’s development.

According to the Child Care and Protection Act, no child below the age of 13 years should be engaged in work for any economic gain.

A child of 13 to 14 years of age who engages in light work may do so for a maximum of four hours per day and not exceeding 14 hours per week.

The Child Care and Protection Act, 2004 makes exception for children participating in the visual and performing arts.\

Minister Samuda said while there has been a reduction of one per cent in the engagement of children aged 15 to 17 years, he said data indicate a 10 per cent increase in children aged five to 11 years who are involved in child labour.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to increasing public awareness about child labour issues.

“As a Ministry, we are committed to [engaging in] community-level programmes to build greater awareness and have our children return to the classroom and other child-focused activities, including play time.

“This requires an all-of-government and tripartite approach, led by the national steering committee on child labour, which also includes civil society groupings,” he noted.

In October 2003, Jamaica ratified the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions 138 (Minimum Age of Employment) and 182 (Worst Forms of Child Labour). The primary tenets of these Conventions were included in the Child Care and Protection Act, Sections 33 to 45.