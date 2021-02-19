Consultations Advanced For Review Of Education System

Consultations with stakeholders and international partners are far advanced as the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission carries out its task of conducting a comprehensive review of all levels of the public education system.

This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, as he delivered the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 18).

The Commission, which was launched in July last year by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is mandated to comprehensively review and assess Jamaica’s education system, including its structure, operation, and processes, and to recommend an action plan for change.

“The Commission’s findings and proposed recommendations will be presented for review in the first quarter of the coming financial year,” the Governor-General said.

The last major comprehensive review of the national public education system was undertaken in 2004 by the Task Force on Educational Reform.

In the meantime, the Governor-General informed that the digital birth certificate solution, which is approximately 90 per cent complete, will be launched in the upcoming financial year.

This is part of the process of transforming the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) into the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) as outlined in the National Identification and Registration Bill, which makes provisions for a voluntary and secure National Identification System (NIDS) for Jamaica.

The new Bill, which is currently being reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, was tabled by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness in December last year.