Consultant Identified to Assist With Modernising Postal Sector

A consultant has been identified to assist in modernising and redefining how the Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) operates in a globally competitive space.
Speaking at the reopening of the renovated Central Sorting Office (CSO), South Camp Road in Kingston, recently, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the procurement process is in the final stages.
The expert will analyse and make policy recommendations for the possible structuring of the country’s postal market, among other things.
With a wide geographical network, Jamaica Post is instrumental in the “Ministry’s quest to improve service delivery”, the Minister said.
Accordingly, the digitisation of its operations is one of the Ministry’s priorities, especially as the Government advances in reshaping Jamaica into a knowledge-based society.
“The move to transform the postal service is not just a local thrust, but a global one. New technologies are changing the way postal services are delivered to customers and we must adapt to meet these new realities,” the Minister said.
The postal service has changed significantly in the last 351 years, moving away from handwritten letters and telegrams to automated services.
“Information and communications technologies (ICTs) are central to a modern postal service and the delivery of quality, timely and technologically enabled customer service experience,” Mr. Vaz said.
He urged Jamaica Post to continue to seek ways to innovate and improve its business processes and offerings, to create a stronger and more resilient postal sector.