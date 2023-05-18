Consul General to New York to Address FOF Symposium May 27

Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson, will open the Friends of Falmouth (FOF) Symposium & Brunch, to be held in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The symposium will discuss how best FOF members and friends can partner with the Mayor, councillors and agencies to address the challenges affecting Falmouth, the capital of Trelawny.

The event will be held at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Centre at 1561 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

This year, proceeds from the fundraising Symposium & Brunch will benefit Falmouth Infant School, which the FOF organisation has adopted as part of its portfolio of projects in the town.

“Many of us in the Trelawny diaspora have passed through this Infant school we affectionately call ‘Pond School’. It has helped to mould us into who we are today, so this is our way of giving back,” President of FOF, Michael A. Wattkis, said.

He noted that the Symposium & Brunch will bring together Falmouth residents living in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tri-state area and beyond, with a view to updating them on the myriad business and economic opportunities in the town.

“A number of relevant government agencies in the parish will be at this event, and this is an opportunity for participants to explore how they can partake in some of the new and emerging opportunities,” Mr. Wattkis said.

Friends of Falmouth is a New York-based non-profit organisation, whose major focus is to champion the rich cultural heritage of the historic town and advocating sustainable economic and social developments in the town.

Over the past 10 to 15 years, Falmouth has seen many changes and developments, including the town becoming the port of call for some of the world’s largest cruise ships.

“I am pleased that Falmouth Mayor, Colin Gager, will be one of our main speakers and will lead a seven-man delegation, including two former Mayors, Councillors Garth Wilkinson and Fred Bartley,” Mr. Wattkis said.

On May 9, National Teachers’ Day, the FOF treated the teachers to lunch as a show of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to the children of Falmouth.

The Symposium & Brunch is part of the annual Trelawny Reunion Weekend, which brings together thousands of Trelawnyites living in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe for a host of events in New York.

These include Trelawny We Come From All-White Party on Saturday, May 27; William Knibb High School Alumni Annual Memorial Day Barbeque, at Wilson Wood Park, Mount Vernon, New York, on May 29; FOF welcome party on May 27, and Trelawny Reunion party and lime on Saturday, May 27 at 590 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, New York.

To complement the Symposium and Brunch, Friends of Falmouth has also launched a mega fundraising raffle, with the grand prize being a seven-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa.