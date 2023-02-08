Construction, Technology Contracts Secured from Trade Mission to Guyana

Jamaica’s recent trade mission to Guyana was a success, with several contracts established, especially in construction and technology, to supply Guyana with building materials and technological support.

The construction supplies, which are soon to be exported, will aid in the development of roads, hospitals, schools and lower- to upper-income housing solutions.

In addition, local information and communications technology (ICT) companies will lend support to Guyanese financial institutions to improve their customer experience.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, who led the six-day mission, from January 23 to 28, provided details during a JIS Think Tank on Wednesday (February 8).

A total of 73 delegates across 42 local companies went on the business trip, which also facilitated the strengthening of previously established partnerships with Guyanese businesses, coming out of the first trade mission to the country in October 2022.

Senator Hill said that a lot of business was done in Guyana.

“I took the business people who have their money in their business and can see opportunities that an ordinary person might not see,” he noted.

Senator Hill said the HEART/NSTA Trust, which was a part of the delegation “was a super hit”.

He said that the Guyanese Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton, instructed members of his team to work with the institution to establish a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to offer training in all areas of business in the country.

“The Minister will be here in Jamaica later this month to work out that MOU with HEART [and] how the training experience we have will be transported to Guyana, both in terms of the training that we will provide and the Jamaican workers who will go there to offer the training,” Senator Hill shared.

He said that such arrangements help to build bilateral relationships, as “we go there, we see what they have to do, and we help to train them and they, in turn, help us to build our economy”.

The Minister reiterated his pleasure at the outcome of the trade mission, particularly in securing business for the construction companies.

He said that through events such as these “we are opening doors for businesses to make deals and secure trade opportunities in other countries”, noting that this will result in increased exports.

Minister Hill shared that he will lead two upcoming trade missions – one to Trinidad and Tobago from February 28 to March 3 and the other to the Dominican Republic from March 20 to 25.

The Ministry, which was recently rebranded as ‘Jamaica’s Business Ministry’ continues to work closely with the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) to enable and deepen partnerships between companies in Jamaica and other countries.