Construction Of Water Shop In Portland To Begin By End Of January

Funds will be released on Monday (January 13) for the construction of the first of two water shops in the parish of Portland, to meet the needs of residents in drought-affected communities.

This announcement was made by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, on Thursday (January 9), in the parish.

In an interview with JIS News after addressing the Portland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting, Mr. McKenzie said that the first water shop would be built in Commodore.

“We are expecting that the construction will commence before the end of January, which will take about three months, so we are expecting that by the end of April, the first water shop will be up and running in East Portland,” the Minister said.

Last November, following the drought that affected various sections across the island, which included East Portland, Mr. McKenzie announced that two water shops would be constructed, one in Commodore to serve more than 1,000 residents and the other at another location.

At the time of the announcement, it was stated that the first two facilities would cost the Government approximately $19.5 million.

Mr. McKenzie told JIS News that the location of the other water shop is yet to be announced, as the authorities are still waiting on the requisite permission to be granted.

“We are not yet ready to unveil it, because these water shop locations, we have to first get permission to use them once it is not government [land], and we are waiting on that,” the Minister said.