Constable Graham Gets New Home to Meet His Special Needs

Constable Owen Graham of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is the proud recipient of a new two-bedroom home in the Roseneath Park development in Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

He is one of 30 persons who were presented with keys to units in Phase one of the project, during a handover ceremony on Wednesday (October 12).

Constable Graham, who is confined to a wheelchair following an injury sustained while on duty in 2019, is one of the first recipients under the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Special Home Grant Allotment Policy.

The unit is retrofitted in accordance with the specifications provided by the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) to improve access, functionality and comfort.

A sum of $2.55 million was spent to modify the home, including installing grab bars in the bathroom, access ramps, customised shower and kitchen cupboards, a change from drywall to reinforced concrete to facilitate installation of related accessories, as well as construction of concrete slab around the perimeter of the unit.

The NHT has made provision for scheme units, allocated to beneficiaries with disabilities, to be fitted with the requisite amenities to enable maximum functionality. This will be at no additional cost to the beneficiary and will be in place prior to their occupancy.

Constable Graham, who received the keys to his new home from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, thanked the Government and the NHT.

He said that receiving the home has given him hope as he looks forward “to a brand-new life”.

Prime Minister Holness said that the Government of Jamaica, through the NHT, is providing multiple pathways to homeownership for persons with disabilities.

He noted that the Special Grant for Persons with Disabilities has doubled from $150,000 to $300,000.

By doubling the grant, individuals are more equipped to upgrade their home to meet their special needs. The advantage to the recipient is immediate, rather than over the term of a mortgage.

A maximum of two NHT mortgagors with disabilities, residing in the same household (or caregiver of a person living with disability), can now access a grant of up to $600,000.

“It should be noted that the grant is not a loan. This is money that we give to a disabled person who is a beneficiary of a NHT solution,” Mr. Holness noted.

“The benefit to the recipient is direct, to take care if their immediate needs rather than as a reduced interest rate over the life of the mortgage… the policy change is much better in catering to and serving the needs of persons with disabilities,” he added.

National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, in his remarks at the ceremony, commended the collaborative efforts of the JCF and the NHT, for making “this tremendous gift to a deserving public servant possible”.

“To the Housing Trust, to the Prime Minister, please accept the sincere gratitude of the entire police force for this gesture,” he said.

“We can look forward to Constable Graham entering a home of his own, a home that has been modified to meet his special needs,” he added.