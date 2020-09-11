Confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 3,511

Jamaica’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are now up to 3,511, with the addition of 74 new positives in the last 24 hours (as at September 10).

Of the 74 newly confirmed cases, there were 40 females and 34 males. Their ages range from four years to 80 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St. Andrew (29), St. Catherine (12), Portland (11), Clarendon (8), Manchester (5), St. Ann (4), Trelawny (4) and St. Thomas (1).

All 74 cases are under investigation.

Recoveries have also increased by 32, bringing the total number of persons who have recovered and have been released from care to 1,051 (29.9 per cent).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave this update during the weekly COVID Conversations Digital Press Conference, held at the Ministry in New Kingston on Thursday (September 10).

Regrettably, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed two new COVID-19 related deaths. They are a 90-year-old man of a Kingston and St. Andrew address, and a 34-year-old woman of a St. James address, whose death was previously reported as being under investigation.

There is one death that was previously under investigation that has been determined to be a coincidental finding of COVID-19 in a terminally ill 90-year-old female of a St. Catherine address. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 40 (1.1 per cent).

The island’s testing numbers are now up to 66,072, with 449 new samples tested in the last 24 hours. There are 62,497 negatives and 64 samples pending.