Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Now 575

As at Friday (May 29), 619 new samples were tested for COVID-19, seven (7) of which returned positive results.

Jamaica now has a total of 575 confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the discovery of a positive test result that had been counted twice.

In the meantime, recoveries have increased by five, to now total 289 patients, who have recovered and have been released from isolation. The island now has a recovery rate of 50.3%.

The seven new cases are imported cases from the repatriated Jamaicans, who came into the island recently and consist of five cruise ship workers processed in Falmouth and two involuntary-repatriated Jamaicans. All are males with ages ranging from 25 to 58 years. Two have addresses in Portland and one (1) each from Kingston & St. Andrew, St. Thomas, St. Catherine, Clarendon, and St. Mary.

Jamaica now has 82 imported cases; 215 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 234 linked to the workplace cluster and 17 under investigation.

Some 334 (58%) of all confirmed cases are females and 241 (42%) are males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

There are currently 277 (48.2%) active cases with two critically ill patients.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020