Conference to Spawn Opportunities for Health and Wellness

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a video message, endorsed the event, stating that “it is good, not just for the tourism product, but good for Jamaica. Let us ensure that it is not just an event, but a process that will live on and continue, and give both our locals and visitors alike the opportunity to participate in promoting their personal health and wellness.”

The TEF Executive Director was addressing the conclusion of the third annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on Friday (November 19).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a video message, endorsed the event, stating that “it is good, not just for the tourism product, but good for Jamaica. Let us ensure that it is not just an event, but a process that will live on and continue, and give both our locals and visitors alike the opportunity to participate in promoting their personal health and wellness.”

The just concluded Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference is expected to provide opportunities for the advancement of health and wellness in the island, and to promote Jamaica as a dealing health destination, says Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace.

“What we hope is that it will spawn so many opportunities… here in Jamaica for our locals to benefit so that we all live healthier lives, for our visitors to benefit as well, and destination Jamaica would become so much better because we have yet another outstanding, diverse product that we are presenting to the planet,” he said.

“We already star with sun, sea and sand, we already star with our music, we already star with our athletes, and if we now star with health and wellness then we will just conquer this planet pretty much,” Dr. Wallace noted.

The TEF Executive Director was addressing the conclusion of the third annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on Friday (November 19).

The two-day event was hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), under the theme: ‘Refresh, Reboot, Reawaken – the New World of Health and Wellness.’

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a video message, endorsed the event, stating that “it is good, not just for the tourism product, but good for Jamaica. Let us ensure that it is not just an event, but a process that will live on and continue, and give both our locals and visitors alike the opportunity to participate in promoting their personal health and wellness.”

The conference brought together local and international experts in health and wellness tourism and other sectors, to explore topics such as: global wellness trends and insights, wellness travel experiences, nutrition, medical tourism, health and wellness tourism value chain, wellness in the community, spas, wellness music, and investing in wellness.

The just concluded Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference is expected to provide opportunities for the advancement of health and wellness in the island, and to promote Jamaica as a dealing health destination, says Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace.

“What we hope is that it will spawn so many opportunities… here in Jamaica for our locals to benefit, so that we all live healthier lives, for our visitors to benefit as well, and destination Jamaica would become so much better because we have yet another outstanding, diverse product that we are presenting to the planet,” he said.

“We already star with sun, sea and sand, we already star with our music, we already star with our athletes, and if we now star with health and wellness then we will just conquer this planet pretty much,” Dr. Wallace noted.

The TEF Executive Director was addressing the conclusion of the third annual Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on Friday (November 19).

The two-day event was hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), under the theme: ‘Refresh, Reboot, Reawaken – the New World of Health and Wellness.’

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a video message, endorsed the event, stating that “it is good, not just for the tourism product, but good for Jamaica. Let us ensure that it is not just an event, but a process that will live on and continue, and give both our locals and visitors alike the opportunity to participate in promoting their personal health and wellness.”

The conference brought together local and international experts in health and wellness tourism and other sectors, to explore topics such as: global wellness trends and insights, wellness travel experiences, nutrition, medical tourism, health and wellness tourism value chain, wellness in the community, spas, wellness music, and investing in wellness.